3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must fix ahead of matchup in London
By Nick Halden
2. Generate more consistent of a pass rush
The one pass rush that stuck out the most in week three was Grady Jarrett beating a double team to force Jared Goff to get rid of the football. This is supposed to be a greatly improved Atlanta Falcons pass rush and thus far it has been underwhelming. Trevor Lawrence is a very talented quarterback and a player looking to get on a roll after early season struggles.
If you give Lawrence the same clean pocket that Bryce Young, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff all had for large portions of the game it is going to be a long morning for Atlanta Falcons fans. The fix continues to be right in front of Ryan Nielsen and company bring the consistent blitzes as you did early against Goff and give Arnold Ebiketie and your young pass rushers far more snaps.
Bud Dupree hasn't done anything wrong but he hasn't played at a high level for the Falcons either. You need an explosive edge rushers and three weeks into the season that player is still missing from this roster. Give your young players more chances to prove they can be that answer.