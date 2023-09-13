3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve in week 2 vs. Green Bay
By Nick Halden
1. Pass protection
Watching back the Atlanta Falcons' week one win the biggest thing that stands out on offense is how brutal the pass protection was. There was so little that Desmond Ridder could have done early in this game based on how much pressure Carolina was getting and how little time Atlanta receivers had to run their routes.
This doesn't completely excuse either Ridder's play or Arthur Smith's decision-making, however, it does explain a lot of the early struggles. Kaleb McGary is the one player that can be circled on Atlanta's offensive line that struggled consistently and allowed Brian Burns to wreak havoc early on.
While the offensive line settled in the Atlanta offense cannot survive another start like this. Jessie Bates isn't going to have another game as impressive as he did against Carolina and the Green Bay offense appears to be far more dangerous.
If the Falcons pass protection shows up next week without making major adjustments it would be surprising if they are able to hang in this game very long at all. The Packers have a week of tape on Atlanta clearly telling them to pack the line and force Atlanta to pass-protect long enough for Ridder to make them pay.