3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve in week 2 vs. Green Bay
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur Smith needs to get Desmond Ridder going early
Yes, the Falcons won and that is all that matters in the end, however, the reasons for concern with this offense go beyond just the lack of pass protection. Your quarterback ended the game with more catches than his primary receiver and with only Kyle Pitts and Mack Hollins catching passes that weren't screens or short routes from backs.
Even with the pass protection as it was, this was very bland and safe play calling from Arthur Smith. If you don't trust Desmond Ridder to put the ball in the air consistently he shouldn't be your starting quarterback.
We saw Ridder is at least capable of pushing the ball down the field with an impressive throw to Kyle Pitts who made an equally impressive catch. The Packers are going to force Desmond Ridder to throw the football after watching the team's week one game against Carolina.
Why would anyone do anything but play the run until Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith prove themselves? While there are obvious concerns about the pass protection you cannot continue to run the same offense as last week and expect to win.