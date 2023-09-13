3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve in week 2 vs. Green Bay
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's second half defense must show up against Green Bay
The first half for Atlanta wasn't all bad on defense but there was very little pass rush and far too many missed tackles. As solid as this unit looked against the Panthers there is a lot of reason to believe there will be major regression if the defense from the second half doesn't show up or Jessie Bates doesn't play the game of his life in back-to-back weeks.
After settling in during the second half the Falcons had a consistent pass rush that got home twice against Bryce Young and clearly rattled the rookie quarterback. The secondary was locked in though it is worth noting that the Panthers receivers are far from the best that this team will face.
Atlanta is going to need to force Jordan Love to get rid of the ball quickly on Sunday or get hurt by the Packers speedy young talent at receiver. We saw on Sunday against the Bears this team has big play ability and clearly is going to be a much better test for the Falcons defense and what to expect from this unit moving forward.