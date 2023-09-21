3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve to upset the Lions in week 3
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder must limit turnover chances and push the ball downfield
For someone who says they couldn't care less about what the media or fans say about the team, it sure seemed Arthur Smith listened to a lot of chatter ahead of week two. Smith's first call of the day was getting Drake London the football and continued to consistently run a balanced offense after limiting Ridder to screens and handoffs for the most part in week one.
Smith has done his part to open up this offense and is going to continue to give Ridder chances. Now Desmond must make adjustments and fix the mistakes he made in week two. Watching that game back what stands out for Ridder is the two interceptions that should have been that would have turned the game.
Lucky for Desmond both balls were dropped and the Falcons were able to mount an impressive comeback that Ridder played a huge role in. Now the adjustment for Ridder has to be consistently pushing the ball past the sticks demanding the Lions respect the pass without handing them the football. After an overtime loss to the Seahawks, this is going to be a motivated team that is hunting turnovers. That part of his game must be cleaned up from last week or this has a chance to turn ugly quickly for Atlanta.