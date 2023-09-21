3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve to upset the Lions in week 3
By Nick Halden
2. Put in Ebiketie more often and generate a consistent pass rush
Bud Dupree is a well-respected veteran and has had a few solid moments from the Falcons in the first two weeks of the season. However, it is easy to get Falcons fans to agree that it is Arnold Ebiketie who should be earning more of the snaps that the team is giving the veteran. Atlanta's pass rush has been horribly inconsistent two games into the season.
Both times Atlanta needed a stop it has come alive to make Jordan Love and Bryce Young uncomfortable. The problem is the long periods in which it completely goes missing. One clear adjustment Atlanta needs to make this week is giving Arnold more snaps and allowing the young pass rusher to benefit from increased reps.
Goff and the Lions' offense was one of the best units in the league at home last season and clearly found something in week two despite how the game ended. This is going to be Atlanta's toughest test so far and if the team wants a chance of starting the year 3-0 the pass rush has to be a consistent threat.
This isn't to say Atlanta has to pile up the sacks but rather they cannot afford to give Goff the consistently clean pocket they offered Jordan Love for much of the game in week two.