3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must improve to upset the Lions in week 3
By Nick Halden
3. Get Kyle Pitts the football
It shouldn't be this difficult to scheme a player as talented as Kyle the football at least 3-4 times a game. Even if it is simply running a couple of screens or slants to give Pitts easy touches he is far too dynamic of a player not to have a larger role. You didn't draft Pitts inside the top ten three years ago so that he could be the second tight end behind Jonnu Smith and down the target list behind Mack Hollins.
Part of this is Ridder taking what the defense gives him while another aspect of it is lack of chemistry. Pitts is just far too talented not to be making an impact in this offense. Last year you have the clear excuse of a quarterback that was unable to get the ball in the same zip code as his receiver.
Ridder needs to understand as well that anytime you have single coverage against Pitts the tight end can make the play. Matt Ryan understood this in Kyle's rookie season often simply tossing the ball up giving Pitts the chance to make the contested play.
We have seen a bit of this from Ridder in week one with Desmond tossing the ball into tight coverage with a perfect throw that Pitts made an even more impressive catch on. Week three needs to have a balance of all your weapons put the ball in Kyle's hand early and at least make the defense respect the possibility of Pitts making plays.