3 top landing spots for former Falcons DT Calais Campbell

If Calais Campbell returns for another season, these three teams are the most likely landing spots.

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette/GettyImages
3. Kansas City Chiefs are a top destination for Calais Campbell

Of course, if you are hunting a ring then there is no better place than Kansas City. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl victories and were largely led by their dominant defense.

Their defense was spearheaded by the great Chris Jones who just earned a massive payday this offseason. Adding Calais Campbell to that unit would be unfair. I don't even want to think about having to block Chris Jones and Calais Campbell.

If a Super Bowl is what Campbell is ultimately after, then the Chiefs would be Campbell's top choice.

