3 Top remaining Atlanta Falcons free agents and landing spots
1. Rashaan Evans Landing Spot: Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have just enough cap space to add 1-2 cheap veteran contracts and bringing back Rashaan Evans would make sense. With what is obviously a limited market Evans could reunite with Arthur Smith for a second time and offer a bit of proven depth as Atlanta attempts to give Troy Andersen a bigger role.
Mykal Walker is in the final year of his rookie contract as well making this a huge season for the Atlanta linebacker. Going into the 2023 season with only Walker and Andersen is an option and the Falcons could add depth in the draft.
However, it is a risk even with the huge defensive upgrades. Neither Walker nor Andersen are proven starters while Evans could offer stability and leadership even in a reserve role. The question for the Falcons is how much do they trust Troy Andersen? The answer will determine whether Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith opt to bring Evans back or simply add depth to the draft.
If Atlanta doesn't bring back the veteran there should be plenty of landing spots for a player who set a career high in tackles and was a productive starter his lone season in Atlanta.