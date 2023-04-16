3 Top remaining Atlanta Falcons free agents and landing spots
2. Olamide Zaccheaus Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers
Signing Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller likely shut the door on a reunion with Olamide Zaccheaus who was given too large of a role in the Atlanta offense. Olamide is a solid fourth or fifth option on a good team and was asked to be the second option in Atlanta. A position the receiver was ill-suited for and may end with the veteran landing elsewhere.
It is time for the Falcons to move on from Olamide considering both the need for a change at the position and the lack of chemistry with Desmond Ridder. If the Falcons fail to land impact players at the position in the draft there is a chance Atlanta opts to bring the receiver back but a very slim one.
Pittsburgh is an ideal landing spot considering the team's need to add depth at the position for their second-year quarterback. Olamide would be a solid addition for Kenny Pickett and offer the Steelers a much-needed third or fourth option at the position.
Olamide improved each season in Atlanta with the role he was given growing each year. A part of the receiver's failure to become a clear starter can be attached to Marcus Mariota and the lack of help around him, however, it is clear Olamide is best suited as a fourth option.