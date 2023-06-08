3 Toughest games on the Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets Week 13
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to New York late in the season to take on a team that clearly is a playoff threat. If not for a terrible trio of starting quarterbacks the Jets would have made the playoffs last season and perhaps should have.
Now the team has spent for veteran Aaron Rodgers and has a myriad of offensive weapons for the veteran quarterback to utilize. The young defense carried the team early and should be great again in the 2023 season.
This is arguably the best quarterback Atlanta will face in the 2023 season if Rodgers bounces back from a down 2022 season. It is easily forgotten how great Rodgers was only a year ago winning back-to-back MVPs and clearly looking like a top-three quarterback in the league.
It would be surprising not to see Rodgers return to form with a great variety of weapons and a better defense in New York. This is a team that is going to challenge the Bills for the division and will clearly be in the playoff hunt as one of the better teams in a stacked AFC.