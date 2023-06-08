3 Toughest games on the Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 9
A week away from Atlanta's bye week after playing nine straight weeks and one in London this is going to be a tough matchup. Atlanta's bye week is in week 11, however, week 10 is Atlanta taking on the Cardinals a game that should be an easy win even for a tired Atlanta team.
The Vikings are a team that plays stressful football no matter what team they are matched up against. Almost every week the Vikings find themselves in a one-score game that seemingly always comes down to the final possession.
Add in the Vikings' obvious talent and this is going to be a tough game for a Falcons team that is going to be ready for a bye week. While it lacks the star power that the Jets or Jaguars offer at quarterback Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson are an unstoppable duo in the regular season that are going to test the Atlanta secondary even if Atlanta is fully healthy.