3 Toughest quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons schedule offers little in the way of star power at the quarterback position
By Nick Halden
If there is one great illustration of the ease of the Atlanta Falcons schedule it is the lack of consistent star quarterbacks the team will face. Atlanta won't be matching up against Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, or Josh Allen instead they will consistently face aging veterans or young starters attempting to prove themselves.
To kick off the season Atlanta will be facing rookie Bryce Young in his first start followed by Green Bay coming to Atlanta with Jordan Love as their starter. A quarterback that even Green Bay doesn't seem to fully believe in heading into the year.
This isn't to say Atlanta has it made at the position with Desmond Ridder still being completely unproven but rather pointing out the ease of Atlanta's schedule. There is also the fact that unlike most teams this roster is built to win with the quarterback doing very little.
With the major roster upgrades the team made over the off-season, they simply need Ridder to be slightly better than Marcus Mariota to be a playoff team. A very low bar for a player that is clearly a far superior passer at this point in their respective careers.
With all of this in mind, let's look at the top three signal callers that the Falcons are scheduled to face this season.