3 Toughest quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons schedule offers little in the way of star power at the quarterback position
By Nick Halden
1. Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence deserves more off-season respect than the Jacksonville quarterback has been given. Trevor showed a level of poise and recovery in his first playoff start that earned him a great deal of respect. Yes, Lawrence was somewhat the author of his own struggles turning the ball over and digging his team into a 27-point hole.
However, the comeback and ability to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes the next week showed his capability. When Lawrence is playing his best game only Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes have an argument as better players. There shouldn't be any question in the 2023 season Trevor is the best quarterback Atlanta faces and will have a familiar weapon to help.
Jacksonville adding Calvin Ridley at the low cost they did has a chance to be a similar move to how Diggs elevated Josh Allen or Ja'Marr Chase helped Joe Burrow take that next step. If Ridley is finally healthy and ready to produce he is an elite receiver that will be missed in Atlanta and thrive with Trevor Lawrence.
By the end of the season, Lawrence will be in the conversation as a clear top-five starter with an argument to be right behind Mahomes and Burrow.