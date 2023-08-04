3 Toughest quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons schedule offers little in the way of star power at the quarterback position
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is a good quarterback in the regular season making the Vikings as dangerous as anyone. With an elite pass rusher, receiver, and a solid running game the Vikings are going to be a playoff threat in the NFC.
While the Lions are getting a lot of attention as division favorites the Vikings remain clearly the best team and should be one of Atlanta's toughest matchups of the season. Minnesota always plays to their competition playing a nail-biting brand of football that promises entertainment for better or worse.
Cousins ended his season in rough fashion against an underdog Giants team throwing the ball short of the sticks on 4th down in what was a painful decision. A decision that covers up what a great season the quarterback had and the level of ignored production Kirk continues to put up.
Kirk isn't a toptop-ten ten starter but he is certainly an underrated one over the last half-decade. On the right team, Cousins is a playoff threat and clearly one of the best signal callers the Falcons will face in the 2023 season.