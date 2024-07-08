3 trade targets at edge rusher the Falcons must pursue
Falcons must target these three edge rushers on the trade block.
2 of 3
2. Julian Okwara, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles signed Julian Okwara this offseason as a productive, rotational piece for their defense that always excels at getting to the quarterback. However, he is a better player than the playing time he will get in Philly.
Trading for Okwara would give the Falcons an extra piece to work with. While he has never been a game-changer and shouldn't be expected to be anything more than a rotational piece, he gives you an extra player to work with through the 17-game season.
Lack of opportunities has also plagued him in three of his four seasons. When he played a career-high 40% of the defensive snaps in 2021, he had a respectable five sacks. There could be more in there for the third-round pick out of Notre Dame.