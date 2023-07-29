3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Clark Phillips III
The corner position is one that the Atlanta Falcons are going to be forced to make a number of tough choices at. With A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah likely locked into the primary starting roles Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Tre Flowers, Darren Hall, and Phillips are all competing for the third corner role.
Atlanta has difficult decisions to make at the position and early on in training camp, Phillips is making noise. The rookie 4th rounder clearly came into camp at a disadvantage behind Dee Alford and veteran Mike Hughes but has made a handful of flashy plays working to push his name further up the depth chart.
By the end of camp and the pre-season, the Falcons coaching staff is going to have a very difficult time keeping the rookie off the field. While slightly undersized Phillips clearly fits this defense and what Arthur Smith, Jerry Gray, and Ryan Nielsen are building in Atlanta.
While Hughes and Alford still have an advantage based on experience and the value they bring as potential punt returners Phillips is going to crack this rotation. Whether it is from week one or deeper into the season the rookie is going to play a much larger role than expected and that will start with a strong camp and preseason.