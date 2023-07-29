3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Carlos Washington Jr.
Atlanta parted ways with Caleb Huntley before training camp bringing back tight end MyCole Pruitt to fill the roster spot. Huntley played a role for the team last year despite having Patterson and Tyler Allgeier clearly in front of him.
Last season the Falcons carried four running backs with Huntley, Allgeier, Patterson, and Avery Williams all playing a role. Avery Williams was unique due to his ability to play special teams and be an emergency corner if needed.
Still, it isn't out of the question in Arthur Smith's offense that Patterson plays more at receiver, and another running back makes the team with Huntley and Williams gone for the time being. If Washington shows an ability to make an impact at special teams and plays at a high level running the football it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him make the team and perhaps get an occasional carry to rest Robinson or Allgeier.
Bijan Robinson is the obvious starter with great depth behind him but at this position in Arthur Smith's system with an unproven quarterback there is a path for Washington to make this team making the rookie a player to keep a close eye on throughout camp.