3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Atlanta Falcons training camp
By Nick Halden
3. Logan Woodside
Under Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons have carried three quarterbacks on the roster and this season they will do the same with the new rule in place. Due to the way that the playoff game between the 49ers and Eagles fared the NFL has placed a rule that allows teams a roster spot that doesn't count to carry a third emergency quarterback.
It seems for the time being that player for the Falcons is veteran Logan Woodside. Woodside stepped in when Mariota quit on the Falcons last season and backed up Desmond Ridder in the final four games of the season.
Despite adding Taylor Heinicke this off-season the team will still have the ability to carry another backup and their options are either Feleipe Franks or Logan Woodside. It seems extremely unlikely that Franks will beat out Logan.
Woodside is an interesting player in that he is unlikely to play a role for the team but very clearly going to be given reps and likely to make the final roster. Placing this rule is a win both for the NFL and quarterbacks like Woodside who now have added job security.