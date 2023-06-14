3 Underrated moves Atlanta Falcons made in 2023 off-season
By Nick Halden
Looking at the Atlanta Falcons off-season the moves that stand out are easy to find from signing Calais Campbell to drafting Bijan Robinson. The Falcons have had a splashy off-season by their standards and clearly have put themselves in a position to make the playoffs at the end of the 2023 season.
Atlanta's division and schedule have been well covered both setting the team up for clear success and giving them the chance to end their playoff drought. Atlanta clearly made the offense stronger but focused a lot of their off-season moves on adding talent to a defense that has consistently let the team down over the last decade.
Rarely did Matt Ryan have a solid defense to lean on and under Arthur Smith it has only marginally improved. This off-season the front office clearly made a push to change this adding depth to the secondary and defensive line.
Bringing back Kaleb McGary and extending Chris Lindstrom can also be counted among the more obvious moves that clearly push Atlanta in the right direction this off-season. With this in mind, let's look at three off-season decisions that are clearly being underrated for a team that has had close to a perfect off-season.