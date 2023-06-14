3 Underrated moves Atlanta Falcons made in 2023 off-season
By Nick Halden
1. Naming Desmond Ridder the starter early in the off-season
This is a decision that clearly highly benefits both Ridder and the Atlanta offense as a whole. There isn't going to be a fake quarterback competition in which the younger starter is clearly going to win Atlanta left no questions about who would start the year at the position and allowed Ridder to focus on preparing and building chemistry with his offense.
Taylor Heinicke was the first to make it known that Ridder was the starter making it clear he respected his role and was there as the backup option.
Having Heinicke come in as a support instead of competition changes the complexion of the off-season and gives Ridder the best chance to succeed.
Whether or not Ridder proves to be the long-term starting option many believe the young quarterback to be this is the right decision for the Falcons. One that a vast majority of NFL media still ignored focused on Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, or any quarterback not named Desmond Ridder heading Atlanta's way.
Despite the lack of recognition from a large part of sports media the benefits for Ridder and the Falcons remain as there will be zero quarterback questions in the first weeks of the season.