3 Underrated moves Atlanta Falcons made in 2023 off-season
By Nick Halden
3. Stealing two key players from a division rival
Adding former New Orleans Saints players was to be expected with Atlanta adding Ryan Nielsen to the coaching staff this off-season. However, Atlanta didn't follow the Arthur Smith or Ryan Pace script of simply adding former depth pieces that were a part of the Titans or Bears rosters.
Instead, the team added two former Saints with a chance to have a huge impact in Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata. While the Onyemata and Elliss signings have been well covered their impact may be going overlooked.
Onyemata along with the rest of Atlanta's off-season moves gives Grady Jarrett the best defensive line unit the veteran has had during his time in Atlanta. Onyemata is a force on the inside and will greatly benefit from being paired with Jarrett.
Elliss is easy to make the case for as an overlooked move considering that the linebacker is coming off of a season with 7.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. After failing to make the hoped for impact during his first seasons in New Orleans something clicked with Elliss last season and gives Atlanta the chance to find an elite pass-rushing option at a discount.