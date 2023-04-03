3 Underrated moves the Atlanta Falcons made in free agency
The Atlanta Falcons made free agency headlines by bringing in Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Jessie Bates, and bringing back Kaleb McGary while extending Chris Lindstrom. Atlanta has clearly been following a carefully laid plan that should have the team turning the corner in the 2023 season.
While the Falcons may not be chasing Lamar Jackson or landing the top names in free agency (aside from Bates) there is reason to feel the team is clearly heading back to the playoffs and on the other side of the rebuild.
Lost in the headline moves that the Falcons have made are cheaper moves that have the chance to have every bit as big of an impact as the headline signings.