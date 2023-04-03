3 Underrated moves the Atlanta Falcons made in free agency
3. Scotty Miller
The fact that Scotty Miller is an underrated and exciting move for the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the lack of depth at receiver over the past two seasons. It clearly hurt both Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota who at least had the benefit of Drake London in his rookie season.
Miller's best season in the league was in 2020 when the speedster finished with 501 receiving yards and memorable playoff moments. Atlanta clearly needed a presence in the slot that demanded the opposing defense respect Atlanta deep.
Scotty has a chance to fill the role Taylor Gabriel did in the 2016 season with the Falcons. It is an important aspect of the offense the team has lacked over the past two seasons. With Drake London locked in as the number one target Miller will assumably fill the 3rd or 4th receiver role depending on how the draft plays out.
It was clear that Olamide was never able to get on the same page with Desmond Ridder this signing should rule out a return as the Falcons turn the page and attempt to improve the position.