3 Veteran quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could land with Belichick
By Nick Halden
To say that Bill Belichick appears to be the Atlanta Falcons favored option at head coach would be an understatement. Bill is getting a second interview before the team has announced a first interview with what some would argue are clearly better fits.
The issues with Belichick have been well covered for a veteran coach who is leaving the Patriots due to offense struggles and a lack of a quarterback. He would be joining a roster that fired their head coach due to these exact reasons. Bill is a legend and deserves a lot of respect for what he has accomplished but it isn't unfair to be unhappy with this move if it happens.
What does it mean for Terry Fontenot? Why did the Falcons keep the GM but not have him take the role he so obviously deserves for this team? The roster has been built well with answers almost everywhere except for receiver depth, edge rushers, and a starting quarterback. Make those three moves and the Falcons are an NFC contender.
If Bill comes to Atlanta it is more than fair to expect many familiar faces to be brought in around him to coach. A veteran staff that is likely going to want a veteran starter, something that will be difficult to find this offseason.