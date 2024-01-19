3 Veteran quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could land with Belichick
By Nick Halden
1. Russell Wilson
Atlanta Falcons fans are going to lose their minds if this is what happens by the end of the offseason. Bill Belichick is their head coach and former Bronco Russell Wilson is their starting quarterback. Context is everything, however, and let's be fair. This isn't how we want the offseason to go and would be a short term solution to a problem that has haunted Atlanta since Ryan left.
With that said, if Wilson is the Falcons quarterback in the 2023 season perhaps they are still in the playoffs and Arthur Smith is employed. Wilson was benched this season due to his contract not his level of play. One could argue that Wilson had a bounceback year and is deserving of being back in the top 15-20 quarterback conversation.
That is all the Falcons need right now to be a serious team in the NFC. Add Wilson and bring in depth at receiver and this team is going to be still playing football deep into January next season. It might not be the answer that fans want but it would be an upgrade. One that would give Atlanta a chance and fit with what we know Bill likes from the quarterback position.