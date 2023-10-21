3 Ways Atlanta Falcons need Ridder to improve in week 7 showdown
By Nick Halden
1. Avoid the costly turnovers
The Atlanta Falcons can't run the football right now leaving all of the offensive pressure on Desmond Ridder. Ridder doesn't scare the opposing defense as much as Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, or Bijan Robinson. The defense is playing downhill packing the box and running towards the line of scrimmage not believing that Ridder will make them pay.
Last Sunday Washington played Atlanta this way and the pressure of the moment got to Ridder. After three different drives the Atlanta quarterback had a chance to put together a game-tying drive. Each of those drives ended with an interception and increasing frustration from Arthur Smith.
While the route on the first pick was obviously wrong both of the second two shouldn't have left Ridder's hand. Robinson lost inside leverage on the last pick and wasn't Ridder's best bet if he was going to throw the ball up for a contested catch. The second pick was a perfect spiral to the Washington defender waiting in the endzone. Both were poor decisions and examples of what Ridder has to avoid this week another multi-turnover game might be the only thing that will have Arthur Smith considering a change.