3 Ways Atlanta Falcons need Ridder to improve in week 7 showdown
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder must use his eyes better in the pocket
For Desmond, this has been an ongoing issue that seemed to be solved against Houston and for a stretch against the Packers. Defenses now have plenty of tape that tells them that if Ridder is pressing the quarterback goes back to staring down his receivers and giving the coverage time to adjust and react.
Part of what has made Ridder's turnovers so unforgivable at times this season is the fact that the quarterback stares down his receivers and lets the ball go despite the coverage. While it is such a simplistic habit it is a costly one and one the defense will be watching for and continue to make Ridder pay until the quarterback adjusts.
Desmond will have a great chance this week just as he did against Houston to use his eyes and cadence to keep the defense off balance and take advantage of what they will be expecting from a struggling quarterback.
Ridder's turnovers are usually a result of this as well meaning if the quarterback uses his eyes correctly to keep the defense off balance two of the interceptions that we saw last week are unlikely to happen and Ridder's turnover number will go back in the right direction.