3 Ways Desmond Ridder must improve in Atlanta Falcons camp
The biggest concern for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons is unquestionably the deep ball
By Nick Halden
1. Ridder and Kyle Pitts must build chemistry
Already this duo has been working hard with Kyle Pitts rebounding quickly from a serious injury and Ridder being given the first chance to work with the tight end. Pitts is the key to this Atlanta Falcons offense truly being great in the 2023 season.
Drake London and Bijan Robinson are going to produce with Robinson not reliant on Ridder and London clearly establishing chemistry late in the year with his quarterback.
After adding Jonnu Smith the Falcons are likely going to use Pitts far more often as a receiver and allow him to hunt the mismatches he so easily finds. Ridder needs to quickly learn to take advantage of these as Matt Ryan did in the 2021 season.
Kyle doesn't have top-end speed or is always going to find great separation what Pitts does so well is making the difficult catch around or over the top of a defender. Ryan showed understanding of this and consistently gave Pitts the chance to make plays. While Ridder clearly needs to be careful with the football in the regular season now is the time for the young quarterback forto ce the ball Kyle's way and build chemistry with a player that is arguably Atlanta's best receiver.