3 Ways Desmond Ridder must improve in Atlanta Falcons camp
The biggest concern for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons is unquestionably the deep ball
By Nick Halden
2. Continue to work on the deep ball
Early on in Atlanta's camp, the biggest concern for Desmond Ridder was his deep ball. Ridder struggled to connect with his targets on deeper throws and clearly lacked the touch needed as we near preseason.
While this is obviously going to need to be fixed it isn't as big of a concern as many think. This is exactly what camp is for interceptions and missed throws are very common in camp. Derek Carr and Bryce Young both have had similar issues early on in their camps with Atlanta's division rivals.
This is something that must improve but not a major cause for concern unless it continues early in the season. With Kyle Pitts and Drake London as targets, Ridder is going to get plenty of chances to stretch the field and put stress on the opposing defense that will be entirely focused on stopping the Atlanta run game.