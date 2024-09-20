3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons could claim a "moral victory" in loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins and the offense look great going toe-to-toe with Mahomes
This is the best-case scenario for the Atlanta Falcons if we are going to excuse the team dropping to 1-2 on the year. If the Falcons go out and play the Chiefs in a game they have a chance to win that in itself is a big accomplishment. Kirk Cousins isn't in the class of Mahomes, Allen, or Burrow. At this stage of his career, he needs the right OC and weapons around him.
For the Falcons to lose this game and still feel great about their chances moving forward Cousins needs to continue the growth we saw last week against the Eagles. The version of Cousins that showed up in the second half of Monday night's clutch win must be who Cousins is from the first snap.
If that happens and the Falcons are surprisingly competitive with the defending Super Bowl champs, there are a lot of reasons to feel great moving forward. Two weeks ago fans were already calling for Penix Jr. and Cousins responded. Now the veteran quarterback is being put into another prime-time spot where the Falcons are being given zero chance. How will the veteran respond?