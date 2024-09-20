3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons could claim a "moral victory" in loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's run defense and pass rush show improvement
You can live with dropping a game to Patrick Mahomes and a Kansas City dynasty that always finds a way. What you can't deal with is a repeat of what we saw on Monday night from your run defense and the pass rush. The Chiefs will be without their starting running back and are facing questions at left tackle.
If you're Atlanta you must line Matthew Judon up on the left side at every chance you are given. That is how the Bengals almost pulled out the upset and what forced Patrick Mahomes into two mistakes. You cannot let the Chiefs off easy and allow them to rush the ball with their backup and take pressure off the Chiefs quarterback.
For the Falcons to feel good about a loss your defense must show improvement and be able to finish plays. Matthew Judon had the lone sack on Jalen Hurts last week and it seemed Hurts had an eternity in the pocket. You give Patrick Mahomes that much time to sit back and find the open man and this game could be over before halftime. The run defense and pass rush must take steps forward no matter the result.