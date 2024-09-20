3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons could claim a "moral victory" in loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
3. The moment isn't too big for Raheem Morris and Atlanta
There were times in the win in Philly that the stage seemed too big and the Falcons simply felt overmatched. A handful of penalties and situational adjustments suggested the Falcons are the young inexperienced team they are on paper.
Raheem Morris is at an extreme coaching disadvantage in this matchup. Andy Reid is as great a play designer as there is in this league. His ability to make adjustments and find ways to win no matter how his team is playing is frustratingly impressive.
If the Falcons lose this game but they acquit themselves well and the moment doesn't seem too big it will be viewed as progress. Morris must improve his in-game adjustments and Zac Robinson must do a better job of getting Kirk Cousins confident and rolling early in the game.
Atlanta being able to compete with Kansas City and not look overmatched is a win for this franchise. It is frustrating and it would be far better to believe this team could beat the Chiefs. However, considering the far superior rosters that have failed Atlanta must deal with the seemingly inevitable result.