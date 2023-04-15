3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons will help Desmond Ridder in the draft
It is clear that the focus of the Atlanta Falcons' off-season has been on the defensive side of the ball with all of the splashy additions happening on defense. Atlanta's biggest moves on offense signing Kaleb McGary and extending Chris Lindstrom were simply moves to lock up contributors from last season.
Adding Jonnu Smith and Mack Hollins might prove to be underrated moves but when it comes to adding known contributors Atlanta has done very little offensively. The Falcons brought in quarterback Taylor Heinicke a player who is only going to take the field if something goes wrong is arguably the team's biggest addition to the offense.
With Desmond Ridder starting the year and Atlanta attempting to set the second-year quarterback up for success three moves should be expected in the draft now that the Falcons have very little cap space left to work with. Considering both the positions of need and what Atlanta needs to do to finish building out the roster three draft picks are clear for a team that can have a lot of flexibility when it comes to how they approach this draft.