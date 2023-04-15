3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons will help Desmond Ridder in the draft
1. Add competition at the guard position
If the season started today who would Atlanta line up at left guard with the rest of the starting lineup already clear? Jalen Mayfield and Justin Shaffer have to be considered the top contenders for the starting role two players that didn't contribute at all last season. Shaffer was unable to make the roster in his rookie season and is a contender for the starting spot speaking to the current lack of depth at the position.
Jalen Mayfield has been a complete mess since Atlanta drafted the guard and that trend continued in camp. An injury derailed a second season that is hard to believe Mayfield would have been anything other than a depth piece.
Atlanta clearly is going to add depth along the offensive line in the draft and it would be surprising if that doesn't happen in the first four rounds of the draft. Atlanta could also consider giving their previous center a chance at switching to left guard with Drew Dalman the obvious starter at center.
From left to right the rest of Atlanta's offensive line is Jake Matthews, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary. Atlanta has a solid offensive line but still clearly needs to add to the guard position.