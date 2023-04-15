3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons will help Desmond Ridder in the draft
2. Give Desmond Ridder another option at receiver
The Falcons have had a great off-season, however, if there is one complaint it is the team's continued indifference to adding proven receivers. Atlanta has had a better off-season at the position in free agency than the past two years an incredibly low bar.
Atlanta has added Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller two players who currently project to be Atlanta's second and third options. While the presence of Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts will help hide Atlanta's lack of proven pass catchers at receiver the team still needs to add to the position early in the draft.
The Falcons should be expected to add a player to compete with Mack Hollins for the second receiver role holding an open competition behind Drake London for depth chart spots. Considering how the position has fared over the past two seasons it is hard to believe there is anything to do but improve.
It is also worth noting that last season the passing attack was held down by Marcus Mariota who was unable to run anything aside from a very basic passing attack. Desmond Ridder is a far better passer than Mariota and along with the upgrades at the position, should allow Atlanta's receiver to take a huge leap in production in comparison to last season.