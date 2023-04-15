3 Ways the Atlanta Falcons will help Desmond Ridder in the draft
3. Another weapon will be added to Arthur Smith's rushing attack
If Desmond Ridder is going to succeed in this league there are few systems easier for a quarterback to run than Arthur Smith's bully ball offense. Everything Atlanta does is based around their rushing attack and forcing the defense to pack the box allowing Drake London and Kyle Pitts easy wins with a capable passer.
That was this team's biggest issue on offense last season was Mariota's inability to complete the basic plays.
Atlanta doesn't need to draft Bijan Robinson or take a swing early in the draft with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson both locked in. Atlanta can add to the position later in the draft giving the team a depth chart of Allgeier, Patterson, draft pick, and Avery Williams.
Caleb Huntley was a solid contributor but coming off of a serious injury cannot be relied on in the 2023 season. The Falcons should be expected to take a running back in the first five rounds adding another weapon that will help take the pressure off of Ridder and give Smith's rushing attack another fresh set of legs.