3 ways the Falcons draft plans have changed with recent signings
The Atlanta Falcons have kicked off free agency by making some huge signings that will change their direction in the NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons have now been among the biggest spenders over the past two free-agency periods.
Last year we saw names like Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Kaden Elliss sign big deals and now, just a few days in, we have seen signings like Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney. These two signings have filled massive holes on this roster.
These moves have now changed a lot for the Falcons in relation to their draft plans. Let's take a look at how.
1. Falcons back to 'best player available' approach
A common theme for Terry Fontenot through his first three drafts is the 'best player available' approach. He has been a big proponent of simply taking the highest-rated player when they are on the clock.
Now that this team has its quarterback and has filled most of its wide receiver unit, they don't have to draft the best player available at a certain position, but rather the best overall player.
These signings have quickly changed the outlook on the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft.