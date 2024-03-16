3 ways the Falcons draft plans have changed with recent signings
The Atlanta Falcons have kicked off free agency by making some huge signings that will change their direction in the NFL Draft.
2. Falcons will focus on their defense
The Falcons have not been active on the defensive free-agent market. This has been a total flip of last year's offseason plan which saw them target high-priced defensive free agents and then fill their offense out in the draft. With such a heavy focus on bringing in offensive free agents, don't be surprised to see Terry Fontenot target defenders early and often.
There are still positions that need to be filled on defense. They must find a pass rusher and another cornerback. They could also use another safety.
Based on trends, and how the dominos will likely fall in the draft, we should see an elite defensive playmaker land in Atlanta during the first round.