3 Ways the NFL helped Atlanta Falcons with 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
1. The schedule has Atlanta set up for a hot finish
While it is unknown what the rookie quarterbacks will be the best-established quarterback the Falcons face in the final five weeks of the season is Daniel Jones. The Falcons will finish the year facing the Vikings, Raiders, Commanders, Giants, and Panthers. In the team's final five games, you are playing two of the worst rosters in the league and all five teams expect to be drafting inside the top ten in next year's class.
To call the end of the season a layup for the Falcons is an understatement. The problem, however, is Atlanta's propensity to miss the easy ones. With the layout of this schedule the Falcons can't afford to overlook anyone needing to finish the year hot.
A 5-0 or 4-1 record should be the expectation for Atlanta if they are truly going to be a playoff team in the 2024 season. You do have the obvious concerns of Kirk Cousins returning to Minnesota or traveling to Las Vegas. However, those are good problems to have at this point in the season considering how Atlanta's games could have spread out. They are given a great chance at what every playoff team wants, to finish hot.