3 Ways the NFL helped Atlanta Falcons with 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
2. Closing the book on Arthur Smith in week one
The only other game that would have made equal sense to start off the season was closing the book on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. However, this is far better in that it is a home game and gives Atlanta the chance for some early revenge for what they endured under Smith for the last three years.
You also have the return of Cordarrelle Patterson a fan favorite who will likely have more relevance with the new kickoff rules now in place. The biggest concern in this game is the fact the Falcons have no one to block T.J. Watt.
While this is somewhat of a league-wide problem it is especially the case in week one with Kirk Cousins just returning from injury. You have a struggling pass blocker in Kaleb McGary and an offense that is going to want to focus on the pass and this is the Steelers' one path to dominating this game.
Regardless it is ideal to get this story out of the way early and fully focus on Raheem Morris and the tough schedule ahead. Beating Arthur Smith in week one would set a tone and go a long way in Morris endearing himself to the fanbase.