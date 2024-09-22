3 Weaknesses the Atlanta Falcons must exploit to upset the Kansas City Chiefs
By Nick Halden
1. The Chiefs tendency to play to their competition
If there is one flaw to be pointed to consistently in the Andy Reid era in Kansas City it is the tendency to play close games with inferior rosters. That is exactly what the Falcons are at this point like it or not. This is a team that has won each of the last two Super Bowls and has every reason to believe they are set to make NFL history and become the first team to win three straight.
However, in the regular season, the Chiefs can be gotten at the right time and perhaps that could be on Sunday night in Atlanta. Two recent examples come to mind in recent memory of the Chiefs simply beating themselves against inferior teams.
The first is the Raiders upset and a game that has to still eat at the Chiefs. The second was two seasons ago during the Chiefs' first title run. A Matt Ryan-led Colts team beat the Chiefs in what was the most impressive moment of Matt Ryan's final season. The Chiefs are no longer the team that simply goes out and blows you off the field. They play to their opponent meaning the Falcons are going to have chances to take control.