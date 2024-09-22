3 Weaknesses the Atlanta Falcons must exploit to upset the Kansas City Chiefs
By Nick Halden
2. The lack of a Kansas City Chiefs run game
Based on Atlanta's ability to tackle Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley perhaps this is a wrong assumption. However, we are working under the belief that this was based on the Eagles' offensive line talent and just how impossible both players are to bring down in the open field. There isn't a player on the Kansas City roster who is healthy that presents this challenge.
With their starting back gone for the foreseeable future the Chiefs turn to their rookie back and a reunion with Kareem Hunt. It is odd to see Hunt back in a Chiefs uniform after the way things ended with the franchise. Desperation has made the Chiefs obviously willing to revisit what was a solid tenure with the team.
The Chiefs' run game is going to be a work in progress over the next two weeks and the Falcons should be able to take full advantage. If the run game is a big factor there is reason for concern in Atlanta's defense and what the season will look like moving forward. Atlanta must force Mahomes to be the lone source of offense.