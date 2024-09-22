3 Weaknesses the Atlanta Falcons must exploit to upset the Kansas City Chiefs
By Nick Halden
3. The Falcons should be able to play keep away
The Ravens and Bengals were both able to consistently move the football on the Chiefs. While there is still a lot of talent on that defense and they arguably have the best DC in the league they aren't as talented as last season. The Falcons have a nice group of weapons that will lend themselves to long-scoring drives draining the clock.
We watched this in the Eagles and Falcons game in the first half. Both teams were able to hold the ball and have long drives draining the clock. The Chiefs are going to lack this without the run game with Mahomes forced to do everything. Atlanta's best path is sitting back and running a balanced offense focused on dinking and dunking their way down the field.
It might not be the most pleasing way to watch an offense but it is the best path to beating the Chiefs. The only way to beat Mahomes is if you make the veteran pay for his mistakes and keep the ball out of his hands late. If you get the ball back in a one-score game consider it instantly 4th down territory understanding you must drain the clock any time is too much for Mahomes.