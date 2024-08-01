3 winners (and 2 losers) for the Falcons in training camp so far
The Atlanta Falcons have three offensive threats who are clear winners in training camp so far.
Winner: Kirk Cousins, QB
What we have seen from Kirk Cousins thus far in training camp, especially after reports questioning his health, is remarkable. He has come out firing with his new team.
You have to be ecstatic at his performance. Think about it, he is coming off a long stretch where he wasn't allowed to play football due to his Achilles injury. He has also joined a new team full of new teammates with a whole new scheme.
By all accounts, he looks like a quarterback who is ready to get Atlanta football back on track and win the franchise's second MVP award. While predicting an MVP already might be premature, it is difficult to not wonder what is in store for the offseason's biggest free-agent signing.