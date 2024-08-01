3 winners (and 2 losers) for the Falcons in training camp so far
Winner: Kyle Pitts, TE
You have probably seen many tweets about Kyle Pitts and the many plays he has made against the defense, including one where he got the best of Jessie Bates.
A fully healthy Pitts is not good for the rest of the league. He is still the most talented tight end in the league, he just needs to get his comfort back. By all accounts, he is heading for the crown as the NFL's best tight end. There is no reason to think he can't take the crown from George Kittle and Travis Kelce this season.
Loser: Clark Phillips III, CB
Much like Rondale Moore, the overall view on Clark Phillips has not been to the level we expected. He was expected to be a starter on the outside but Mike Hughes has occupied his place so far.
While they might be early losers, that doesn't mean they can't turn up the heat moving forward. According to recent notes, both Moore and Phillips are trending upward and could be ready to snatch their starting positions back.