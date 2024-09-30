3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Zac Robinson
What was the Atlanta Falcons' offensive game plan against the Saints? It wasn't cohesive and it definitely wasn't working. This was as ugly an offensive performance as we have seen from any Atlanta team over the last few seasons. That is saying something if you've endured Arthur Smith's Falcons led by Desmond Ridder or Marcus Mariota.
While the score might have been a bit higher thanks to Tyler Allgeier, Darnell Mooney, and most of all Younghoe Koo this was a complete mess of an offensive attack. Robinson's decision to not give the ball to Allgeier when the back was rolling or airing it out so aggressively with the lead in hand were both frustrating.
Kirk Cousins isn't playing well but the quarterback is doing enough for this team to be far better on offense. The surprising lack of production from his targets and a predictable game plan have stalled this offense. Robinson has all of the tools to make this a top-ten unit and still couldn't score once against the Saints.
Atlanta's defense figured things out soon enough to buy the offense another week and push Atlanta to 2-2. The magic isn't going to last forever Atlanta has been consistently bailed out by their defense. Robinson and Cousins both must be better.