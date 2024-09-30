3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kyle Pitts
Was Kyle Pitts on the field at all on Sunday? If not for the tight-end falling down and attempting to sell a call it is impossible to remember his presence. The quarterback and OC have changed and the results are the same for Pitts. If not for his rookie season the Falcons should have given up on the top-ten pick and moved on to someone capable of making plays.
As a reminder, Pitts isn't a bust based simply on a historic rookie season. The tight-end finished the year with over 1,000-receiving yards and was Matt Ryan's primary target. With a far worse offensive line, fewer weapons around him, and a struggling playcaller in Arthur Smith the expected results were there.
What has gone so wrong for the Pitts that he cannot make any type of impact? He has one great catch this season and that was against the Kansas City Chiefs. Take away that one play and Pitts has had a miserable season.
It is a long year and there is still hope Cousins and Pitts can get on the same page, but it is looking increasingly bleak for a third straight season.