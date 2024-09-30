3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Winner: Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo was 4/4 including a record-setting 58-yard field goal that won the game for Atlanta. As everything continues to be in chaos around him all Koo does is show up and give the Atlanta fans at least one player who is always reliable. Atlanta's kicker continues to move up the all-time rankings in career percentage and is doing so from increasingly longer depth.
Koo set his career-long and the stadium record for Atlanta in a game they had to have. Miss that kick and the Falcons are 1-3 taking on a hot Tampa team. Your season and playoff hopes are on the absolute brink. Yet again the moment wasn't too much for Koo and the kicker delivered arguably the most memorable kick of the last decade for Atlanta.
Considering the expectations and the stakes it must be in the conversation. Koo and the Atlanta defense continually buy Zac Robinson and the offense time to figure things out. Time they are yet to take advantage of and now will be under further pressure in a short week. Give Koo credit for continuing to find ways to improve and delivering in a moment that could have ended Atlanta's season.