3 Winners (and 5 losers) in Atlanta Falcons heart stopping win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
Winner: Matthew Judon
It may have been Andersen that delivered the defensive touchdown but Judon set the play up. Andersen had a far better game but hasn't earned his way into a spot on this list just yet. Judon's pressure gave the ball to the Atlanta linebacker and gave them a chance in this game.
It wasn't only pressure in this situation that Judon should be given credit for. In a game-changing spot Judon drew a holding call that would help get Atlanta off the field. If the Falcons aren't bringing extra blitzers it really is Judon against the world rushing the passer.
Loser: Bijan Robinson
It's as if Bijan has one play a game that flashes his ability and gives you hope you're about to see a breakout game. The rest of his carries or touches are continually stopped at the line or a yard or two beyond. The yards per carry were up in this game but it was as if Robinson were the change of pace back and not the star he is supposed to be. The offensive line isn't changing when the Falcons bring in Allgeier why are the results so different?
Another reason to question Atlanta's drafting and whether or not they are starting the wrong back on Sunday.